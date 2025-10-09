PICS: SIU seizes assets – including Lamborghinis – of Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin

SIU officials raided Hangwani Maumela’s Sandhurst home, uncovering a lavish lifestyle allegedly funded by looted Tembisa Hospital contracts.

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials have seized luxury cars, homes and art belonging to alleged Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela.

The SIU descended on Maumela’s home in Sandhurst, Johannesburg, on Thursday after investigating corruption at the hospital.

SIU raids Hangwani Maumela’s Sandhurst home

“The SIU confirms an operation took place at a Sandhurst home linked to our Tembisa Hospital investigation,” SIU spokesperson Ngwako Motsieng said.

“We will communicate further once the legal processes have been finalised.”

SIU seizes assets from alleged Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela amid corruption probe. Picture: Supplied.

This follows an operation last month by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU). The AFU confiscated around R400 million in assets, including luxury homes, four Lamborghinis, a Bentley and a boat.

Maumela is accused of being a key beneficiary in the alleged corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Last week, the SIU published an interim report on its investigation.

It discovered that three main syndicates have syphoned off funds from the hospital. At least R2 billion has been looted from the hospital.

Three main syndicates

In the report, the unit said it is reviewing 1 728 three-quote procurement process bundles. These bundles are valued at R816 560 710 and linked to the Maumela syndicate.

The SIU said all procurement bundles reviewed thus far resulted in the identification of countless procurement irregularities and fraud.

“The SIU identified numerous secondary conduit accounts, which were used to launder funds from the service providers trading with the Thembisa Hospital to the ultimate beneficiary,” the report says.

“It would appear that Tembisa Hospital contributed to lavish lifestyles and the acquisition of phenomenal assets.”

The SIU identified a number of assets linked to the Maumela syndicate with a combined value of approximately R520 000 000. Many luxury cars and residences were bought using two businesses and a trust account.

Properties, residences linked to Maumela syndicate

The SIU identified numerous properties linked to the syndicate with a combined value of R293 434 000.

These properties include locations in Port Zimbali and a Bantry Bay property purchased for R75 million. They also include several properties in and around Gauteng, such as Sandhurst and Hurlingham, valued at R151.3 million.

In addition, the SIU identified the numerous luxury vehicles linked to the syndicate with a combined value of R223 598 516. These vehicles include, among others, numerous Bentleys and Lamborghinis.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has welcomed the SIU raid on Hangwani Maumela’s home in Sandton.

ATM welcomes raid

The party said the seizure of luxury assets highlights the urgent need for accountability and transparency in public healthcare.

The party urged a thorough investigation and stronger measures to prevent future corruption.

“We echo the sentiments of advocates for justice who emphasise the role of whistle-blowers in exposing corruption, such as the late Babita Deokaran,” ATM said.

“Her bravery in bringing these issues to light should inspire us to advocate for stronger protections for whistle-blowers and to create an environment where corruption cannot thrive.”