PICTURES: Moving Into Dance performs Carmina Burana

Dance company Moving Into Dance delivers moving performance of Carmina Burana at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.

Dance company Moving Into Dance perform Carmina Burana, 28 March 2025, at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park. The dance idea and concept was created by Marie Brolin-Tani with choreography by Melody Putu. Carmina Burana has two performances on 27 and 28 March. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The dance idea and concept was created by Marie Brolin-Tani with choreography by Melody Putu. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen