PICTURES: Runners brave Joburg rain to run for gender equality

By Michel Bega

16 Mar 2025

05:21 pm

Runners took part this morning in the Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality.

Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality

Runners run over the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein on a rainy day as they take part in the half marathon of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025. Hosted annually to commemorate International Women’s Day, the Race to Gender Equality aims to promote efforts that will unlock the full potential of women and girls. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The race features half marathon, 10km and 5km distances. Hosted annually to commemorate International Women’s Day, the Race to Gender Equality aims to promote efforts that will unlock the full potential of women and girls.

Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Runners run over the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein on a rainy day as they take part in the half marathon of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Runners run over the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein on a rainy day as they take part in the half marathon of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Runners run over the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein on a rainy day as they take part in the half marathon of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Runners run over the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein on a rainy day as they take part in the half marathon of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Matshelane Mamabolo celebrates after crossing the finish line of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025, at the Randburg Sports Complex. The race features half marathon, 10km and 5km distances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Caster Semenya and Sifiso Yengwa hand out medals at the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025, at the Randburg Sports Complex. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Runners cross the finish line of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025, at the Randburg Sports Complex. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Runners cross the finish line of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025, at the Randburg Sports Complex. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025, at the Randburg Sports Complex. The race features half marathon, 10km and 5km distances. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025, at the Randburg Sports Complex. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motsepe Foundation's Race To Gender Equality
Runners celebrate as they cross the finish line of the Motsepe Foundation’s Race To Gender Equality, 16 March 2025, at the Randburg Sports Complex. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

