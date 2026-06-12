PICTURES: Step back in time at the Medieval Fayre

Knights clash, minstrels perform and merchants hawk their wares as visitors step back in time at the annual Magical Medieval Fayre.

The Medieval Fayre was held over the weekend at Greensleeves in Krugersdorp.

Organised by Alter Egos Events, the much-loved Gauteng festival combines history, fantasy and family entertainment in a colourful celebration of all things medieval.

A mounted archer shoots at targets during a demonstration. The Magical Medieval Fayre is Alter Egos Events’ flagship annual festival, held in Gauteng and designed to transport visitors into a fantasy-inspired medieval world. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Sea-Anne Venter, left, and Kylie Pienaar pose for a photograph. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

An archer poses with a horse. The event traditionally takes place on the first Saturday of June and has become one of South Africa’s best-known medieval-themed gatherings. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Liam Garcia, left, and Ayla Farrell dressed as plague rats. The pair were crowned the winners of the Medieval Fayre Fancy Dress Contest. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Corle Ferreira, dressed as a knight, poses for a photograph. Ferreira claimed second place in the Medeival Fayre Fancy Dress Contest. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Visitors can take part in interactive activities such as archery, axe and spear throwing, Historical European Martial Arts, medieval games, and live role-playing battles. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Winner of the pie eating contest, which featured contestants eating pies in the fastest time possible with no hands. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Sea-Anne Vente poses for a photograph displaying some of the detail in her outfit. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The event is family-friendly and offers activities for both children and adults, including unicorn rides, mounted archery demonstrations and hands-on experiences. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A lighthearted moment shared between attendees. One of the festival’s most popular attractions is the Knight’s Quest, a scavenger-hunt-style adventure that encourages guests to explore the entire fairground. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Visitors watch the pie eating contest. Food and drink are a major attraction, with medieval-inspired fare such as turkey legs, mead and ale helping to create an authentic old-world experience. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

PICTURES: Nature photography at its best