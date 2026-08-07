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JMPD to assist Pikitup as refuse backlog is tackled over the weekend

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

7 August 2026

11:50 am

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Pikitup will implement a recovery plan under JMPD supervision to clear rubbish from Johannesburg's streets.

Pikitup recovery plan starts under JMPD supervision.

Johannesburg deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku monitoring clean ups in Region B on Friday, 7 August. Picture: X @CityofJoburgZA

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Johannesburg’s refuse collection services have resumed, although under the close watch of law enforcement.

Contract workers disrupted Pikitup operations throughout the week as they attempted to strongarm the municipality into absorbing them as permanent employees.

No deal between the contract workers has yet been confirmed, but parties close to the ground have received sporadic information.

To ensure depots remain open, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) will attempt to maintain order around Pikitup assets.

“I can confirm that JMPD officers will continue patrolling and maintaining high visibility around dumping sites, Pikitup depots, and escorting Pikitup vehicles throughout the day to ensure safety and uninterrupted service,” JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla confirmed to The Citizen.

Pikitup to tackle backlog over the weekend

Pikitup has not posted backlog updates in more than a week, and many black refuse bins have lined suburban streets for much of that time.

DA Johannesburg caucus spokesperson and ward 134 councillor Devon Steenkamp stated on Friday that the entity was preparing for the resumption of services.

“Pikitup has further advised that the remaining outstanding Wednesday and Thursday rounds will be attended to over the weekend as part of the backlog recovery plan,” stated Steenkamp.

Rise Mzansi mayoral candidate Lukhona Mnguni stated on Thursday that negotiations between officials and protesters had not yet yielded significant results.

“There is no solution on the table, but some progress was made. The workers asked for a written proposal that spells out the path towards their absorption.

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“The city is proposing a staged absorption over months. The impasse is on the process of recruitment, where the city wants to advertise the jobs to the broader public and the workers want these to be advertised in such a way that the casual workers compete among themselves,” Mnguni explained.

‘Keeping our city clean’

Multiple requests for comment from Pikitup and the municipality have gone unanswered, but city officials have been supervising sporadic clean-ups.

Mayor Dada Morero’s office earlier confirmed to The Citizen that the mayor was away for the week, leaving his deputy Loyiso Masuku at the helm.

Masuku has been on the ground since Wednesday, monitoring clean-up efforts in Lenasia, Alexandra, Randburg, and other areas.

“Masuku has joined Pikitup workers and law enforcement as waste collection operations are restored across Johannesburg.

“Our augmented field services teams, Pikitup, community volunteers and local councillors are working together to create cleaner, safer communities.

“The work continues as teams remain focused on restoring services and keeping our city clean,” the city stated on Friday.

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