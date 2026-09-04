Pikitup’s R85m monthly bill on rented vehicles

Pikitup spends R85 million monthly renting vehicles while 52 vehicles face scrapping and 39 await workshop repairs.

It costs Pikitup R85 million a month to rent vehicles. Meanwhile, it has 52 vehicles destined to be scrapped and another 39 in workshops awaiting repair.

This is the state of Pikitup’s fleet – none are available for use, forcing the waste management entity to hire all its vehicles at a massive cost to the City of Joburg.

None of Pikitup’s fleet available for use

In a written response to questions posed by the DA, following a two-week crisis in August, Pikitup management confirmed that gate barricades at the Waterval depot began in early July.

The Randburg depot faced disruptions starting in November last year.

Both contractor barricades continued intermittently until early August. Management said it monitored the situations, engaged stakeholders and applied contingency measures to maintain service continuity and safety.

The work stoppages left only three of the city’s 12 depots fully operational. Five depots were severely affected: Marlboro, Randburg, Midrand, Waterval and Roodepoort.

At least 130 routes were not covered, leaving an average of 195 suburbs with delayed refuse collection.

In its response to the disruptions, Pikitup said: “Management responded proactively by engaging with the ad hoc service providers and their casual workers at the onset of the protests. A court interdict was obtained and support was secured from the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and SA Police Service public order policing to maintain a safe operating environment.

JMPD accompanying vehicles in Westbury and Coronationville

“Security escorts were arranged for operational vehicles where necessary, while comprehensive backlog recovery plans were implemented to minimise service disruptions and restore normal service delivery.”

JMPD officers are still accompanying Pikitup vehicles in Westbury and Coronationville. In Alexandra, street cleaners are taking rubbish to the main street after staff received threats along secondary routes.

Pikitup clarified that its own employees were not on strike. Instead, it was a third-party labour dispute involving casual workers hired through service providers who are seeking permanent employment or absorption into Pikitup.

Management said it is addressing the matter responsibly, considering budgetary, contractual, and organisational requirements.

Ward 99 (Linden, Darrenwood, Blairgowrie, Robindale, Robin Hills, Robin Acres and Jacanlee) councillor Hendrik Bodenstein reacted angrily to Pikitup’s explanation.

“My ward is serviced by both the Waterval and Randburg depots and we had people paying private contractors to come and pick up the mess,” Bodenstein said.

Rubbish piling up in streets

“Why did it take nine months? Rubbish was literally piling up in the streets.

“Rats bred. Nappies piled up. Flies and maggots everywhere. Their response is a joke.”

Pikitup said a structured recovery plan was implemented immediately, following the end of protests on 7 August, with normal services resuming on 11 August.

The entity added that clarity provided regarding casual worker employment is expected to stabilise operations.

It noted that future recruitment will be transparent, subject to approved funding.

At present, Pikitup has a 56% vacancy rate. It also said no significant environmental impact was measured from the delay in picking up the city’s rubbish.

56% vacancy rate

The story about Pikitup’s vehicles is even more dire. It says 52 vehicles have been assessed as uneconomical to repair and are recommended for disposal.

Considering the extent of the major repairs required, the estimated repair cost is approximately R5.1 million. A full assessment is still pending from some of the workshops.

During the 2025-26 financial year, Pikitup spent R23.4 million on the repair and maintenance of city-owned vehicles. Pikitup spends around R85 million a month on fleet hire for both administrative and waste management/collection services.

Ward 134 (Sundowner, Randpark Ridge and Northgate) councillor Devon Steenkamp questioned the ongoing reliance on leasing, rather than acquiring an in-house fleet.

“There is a heavy reliance on contractors, instead of Pikitup getting their own fleet in working order.

“The availability of operational vehicles is essential for basic municipal services but when there is chaos, that’s when corruption thrives,” he said.

R1.5 billion debt to 93 service providers

Pikitup’s R1.5 billion debt to 93 service providers includes accounts outstanding for up to a year.

Management acknowledged that service providers have raised cash flow concerns, but said these challenges are being actively managed to avoid contract terminations and maintain service levels.