Pilot killed, passenger injured in aircraft crash in Lanseria

A pilot has been killed and a passenger injured in a light aircraft crash in Johannesburg.

The accident occurred in Lanseria at about 10 am on Thursday.

The Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) is investigating the cause of the Cessna 210 crash.

AIID spokesperson Sisa Majola said the aircraft departed from Lanseria International Airport (FALA) and crashed moments after takeoff.

Crash

Majola said the aircraft crashed within the perimeter of the Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve.

“There were two on board the aircraft (pilot and passenger), with the pilot fatally injured. The passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital.

“AIID has dispatched investigators to the site. A preliminary report will be published on the SACAA website in 30 days from the date of this accident,” Majola said.

The AIID has extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the pilot and the injured passenger.

Husband and wife killed

Last month, the AIID launched an investigation into the cause of a light aircraft crash that claimed the lives of a husband and wife.

According to police, 39-year-old Quinton Steyn and his wife, 38-year-old Lizette Steyn, tragically lost their lives in a light aircraft crash near Botshabelo Airfield in Middelburg.

The couple was reportedly travelling from Nelspruit to Middelburg, where they resided at the time of the crash.

Light aircraft

Majola confirmed the accident that involved a Rans Aircraft S10 Sakota (Registration ZS-WXE).

“The aircraft departed from Middleburg Airfield before crashing shortly after take-off within the boundary of the airfield.

“The pilot and passenger on board were declared dead by Emergency Services on arrival. The aircraft was destroyed by the post-impact fire,” said Majola.

Majola said the site was secured on Sunday evening and guarded by the South African Police Service (Saps).

The AIID extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

