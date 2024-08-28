Pirates defender in Nigeria squad for AFCON qualifiers

New Nigeria coach Bruno Labbadia included Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah in his 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

Ndah, who has not been receiving call-ups due to his lack of game time at Pirates, returns to the Super Eagles to join Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as the two represantatives of the Premier Soccer League in the Nigeria squad.

The Super Eagles will host Benin Republic in Uyo on Saturday, 7 September before flying to Kigali to take on Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, 10 September.



Nigeria, Benin and Rwanda are in Group C of the AFCON qualifiers together with South Africa, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The full Nigeria squad for Benin and Rwanda games:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)