Pit bull attacks reignite public anger

Fresh pit bull attacks leave victims hospitalised, pets killed and residents fearful as officials face criticism for weak enforcement nationwide.

Pit bull attacks are continuing to torment the public as the authorities fail to address the problem.

Recent incidents include one in Phola near, Ogies, in Mpumalanga, where a family of a teenager who had been attacked by a pit bull a few days ago has called on authorities to deal harshly with the owner of the dog.

The 16-year-old Tumelo Mnguni is currently in a critical condition at the Life Cosmos Hospital in Emalahleni.

Mpumalanga teenager fights for life

It is alleged that Mnguni was part of a group of teenagers who were gathered on the street using public Wi-Fi when the incident happened.

“His friends told us that a 20-year-old young man who is a neighbour emerged walking a pit bull, without it even leashed,” said Tumelo’s sister, Ayanda Bheluza.

“It ran straight towards the crowd and the boys started running to a nearby house.

“But my brother was not fast enough and the dog got him.

“When he fell to the ground, it was aiming for his neck, and he managed to kick it. That’s when it bit his leg and locked its teeth.

Pit pull dragged teen for a distance

“It dragged him for a distance and he was rescued when a piece [of wood] was inserted inside the dog’s mouth to unlock the dog’s jaws.”

Bheluza said the owners of the dog did not even come to apologise, which angered the community.

Doctors say Mnguni might spend two or three months in hospital because he was seriously injured.

“We need the law to take its course and the owner of the dog must be punished,” she said.

Bheluza said the family was seeking legal advice on how they could sue the dog’s owner.

Case ongoing

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Jabu Ndubane did not respond to the questions sent to her.

But Emalahleni FM community radio reported that the Phola police station has confirmed a case has been opened and investigations are ongoing.

“The alleged owner of the dog was taken into custody for questioning and to provide a formal statement.”

In another incident, Lefty Shivambu, a resident of Danville in Pretoria West, said his family live in fear after two pit bulls killed his two dogs.

Even though the incident happened about two weeks ago, Shivambu said the family was still traumatised.

Family still traumatised

“I was relaxing inside the house watching a soccer match on TV when I heard the dogs barking outside.

“I investigated and found two pit bulls attacking one of my dogs, which had been dragged out of the yard. We tried in vain to pull it back as the pit bulls sank their teeth into it.

“After killing it, the dogs scaled the fence coming for the other dog in the yard “We ran to the house and locked ourselves in. When we realised they were killing the dog, we came out and tried to save it, but failed.”

Jacques Peacock, spokesperson for the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), said incidents involving serious dog attacks were understandably distressing and raised legitimate public concern.

“The NSPCA has consistently maintained that ‘power breeds’ can be owned responsibly by skilled, knowledgeable and committed owners.

Serious dog attacks distressing

“Problems arise when dogs are acquired for status, intimidation, security purposes or, in some cases, dog fighting. They are then subjected to poor handling, neglect, isolation or deliberate encouragement of aggression.”

Lehanda Rheeder, spokesperson for the Pit Bull Federation of SA, said it was aware of the problem and was working on a programme to educate owners.

“Burning the pit bull will not solve the problem. You find aggressive dogs are not even pit bulls, they just look it. Many cases reported as pit bulls involve incorrect breed identification.”