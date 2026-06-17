Pit bulls, stones and crystal meth: Four arrested in violent Heidedal anti‑gang raid

Officers successfully evaded the potentially fatal dog bites.

A volatile anti‑gang operation in Joe Slovo, Heidedal, erupted into violence, as police came under attack from pit bulls and a stone‑throwing mob before arresting four suspects and seizing crystal meth and cash.

Anti‑gang unit members handcuffed suspects, aged between 20 and 51, following the operation.

Charges

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the suspects face various charges, including dealing in drugs, malicious damage to property, attack on police and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

According to Mbambo, the dramatic events unfolded on Youth Day at 6.45am when members of the provincial anti‑gang unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Joe Slovo, Heidedal. As the tactical team attempted to gain entry to the house, the 45‑year‑old homeowner allegedly unleashed his vicious pit bull dogs onto two police officers.

Drugs

Mbambo said officers successfully evaded the potentially fatal dog bites.

“Upon securing and searching the premises, the operational team discovered and seized a substantial quantity of crystal meth and an undisclosed amount of cash, possibly proceeds of crime.”

She said the situation escalated dramatically after the homeowner was informed of his arrest.

“Outside, an angry, unruly crowd quickly mobilised and began pelting the police officials with stones, causing significant damage to state vehicles.

“Heidedal Saps members were mobilised to provide backup. However, their response vehicle was also heavily pelted with stones and severely damaged by the hostile crowd,” Mbambo said.

Public order

To maintain public order, protect state property, and safely extract the team, the anti‑gang unit deployed stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the aggressive mob.

Mbambo said the officers managed to secure the crime scene, preserve the seized drug exhibits, and safely withdraw with four arrested suspects.

“Two suspects, the homeowner (45) and a 20‑year‑old male, were arrested inside the drug house for dealing in drugs. The homeowner also faces additional charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) for setting his dogs on the officers.

“Two additional suspects, aged 26 and 51, were arrested for malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) related to the attack on the police and police vehicles,” Mbambo said.

Attack condemned

All four suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.

The Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia, has condemned the attack on an officer and state property.

“An attack on the police is a direct attack on the authority of the state. Our officers put their lives on the line daily to rid our neighbourhoods of dangerous drugs and violent gangs. It is deeply concerning and entirely unacceptable when community elements choose to shield criminal syndicates by turning heavily on the very police officials working to protect their children and families from the scourge of drug addiction.

“We will not be intimidated, and we will not retreat. Saps will continue to execute its mandate without fear or favour,” Lesia said.

Investigations are continuing.