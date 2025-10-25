Plan your route: These roads will be affected for Ride Joburg on Sunday

Roads will be affected between 4am and 5pm.
Motorists have been advised of major road closures in Johannesburg as cyclists from across the country will take to the streets for the annual Joburg cycle race.
The City of Johannesburg is opening its roads to cyclists on Sunday, 26 October 2025, for participation in the Virgin Active 94.7 Ride Joburg Cycle Race.
Plan routes
While motorists have been urged to plan their routes, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers will be deployed to protect the safety of participants, pedestrians, and residents during the route of the race and to regulate traffic at all road closures, affected roads, and routes.
“Residents and members of the public are urged to exercise caution and patience for cyclists during the duration of the race.
“We are appealing to road users to acquaint themselves with the traffic management for the day so they can plan their routes accordingly,” Fihla said.
Roads will be affected between 4am and 5pm.
ALSO READ: 947 Ride Joburg, Basotho Festive and more happening in Johannesburg this weekend
The following roads will be affected:
- Rand Show Road between Nasrec Road and the N1 Highway
- Nasrec Road between the N17 circle to Booysens Reserve Road
- Soweto Highway between Nasrec Road and the N17 (Klipspruit Valley)
- Booysens Reserve Road between Nasrec Road and Amethyst Road
- N1 West off-ramp to the N17
- N17 from the M70 (Klipspruit Valley Road) to N1 North on-ramp
- N17 West to the N1 North on-ramp
- Nasrec Road between the N17 circle (Riverlea) to Main Reef Road
- Main Reef Road between Nasrec Road and Hanover Street
- M2 East between Nasrec Road and Eloff Street
- M1 North and M2 West at the M1 North off-ramp
- M1 South between Buccleuch Interchange to Columbine Avenue
- Woodmead Drive/R55 at off-ramp on M1 North
- Woodmead Drive/R55 between Woodlands Drive to Maxwell Drive (World of Golf)
- Woodmead Drive/R55 between Maxwell Drive to Allandale Road
- Woodmead Drive/R55 between Shakespeare Road and Dytchley Road
- R55/Pitts Avenue between Kyalami Glen Boulevard to Allandale Road to Main Road
- Begonia Road between R55/Pitts Avenue to Main Road
- Hawthrone Road between Begonia Road and Main Road
- Main Road between R55/Pitts Avenue to Zinnia Road
- Main Road between Zinnia Road to Witkoppen Road
- Witkoppen Road between Main Road and Kingfisher Drive
- Kingfisher Drive into Alexander Avenue
- Alexander Avenue into Westway Road
- Westway Road into Leslie Road
- Leslie Road into Douglas Road
- Douglas Road into Grosvenor Road
- Grosvenor Road to Moray Drive
- Grosvenor to Moray Drive to Cumberland Avenue
- Cumberland Avenue between Moray Drive and Homestead Avenue
- Homestead Avenue between Cumberland Avenue and Bram Fischer Drive
- Bram Fisher Drive between Homestead Avenue and Jan Smuts Avenue
- Jan Smuts Avenue between Bram Fisher Drive to Empire Road
- Jan Smuts Avenue/Bertha Street between Ntemi Piliso Street to Miriam Makeba Street
- Carr Street between Ntemi Piliso Street to Miriam Makeba Street
- Nasrec Road between Rifle Range Road and Adcock Ingram Avenue
- Nasrec Road between Adcock Ingram Avenue to Rand Show Road
Here is the full map of the road closures on Sunday:
The event consists of two categories: the 97km road race and the 35km short race. Over 20,000 riders are expected on the streets during the race.
ALSO READ: Twelve injured in multiple truck and vehicle crash in Durban, KZN