‘Please behave on the roads’ − says Chikunga

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga led the Festive Season Road Safety Awareness Campaign on Wednesday.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has called on motorists to adhere to road rules when travelling over the festive season.

Chikunga led the Festive Season Road Safety Awareness Campaign on the N3 in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched towards the end of November and is geared towards promoting road safety, ensuring smooth traffic flows and preventing negligent driving.

‘Pedestrians are most affected’

Chikunga has urged road users to exercise caution when travelling on the roads, and for motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Please behave on the roads,” she said.

With many people travelling across the country over the holidays, South African roads are at their busiest. Unfortunately, this also means the increased likelihood of motor vehicle accidents, which often result in fatalities.

In attempts to prevent road incidents, the department has embarked on a mission to educate South Africans on the importance of respecting road rules.

The transport minister advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on a trip, adding that pedestrians were most affected by road crashes.

“In terms of our statistics, pedestrians are the most affected by road crashes, followed by victims of hit-and-run incidents,” she said.

Truck drivers & Fatigue

Meanwhile Road Traffic Management Corporation CEO Makhosini Msibi said law enforcement officials were on standby to ensure adherence to road rules ahead of peak season.

Msibi was also concerned about truck driver fatigue, as they often travel over long distances to deliver goods.

Transnet’s railway infrastructural challenges have resulted in the increased number of trucks on SA roads.

“We are here to deal with truck drivers because if you look at the trucking population, it is quite massive. We will engage the trucking industry on the phenomenon of fatigue because most of the fatal crashes are caused by fatigue,” said Msibi.

“We also want to know how we can partner with them in changing the attitudes and culture of driving. We are certain that we are going to make a dent in thermos of the fatal crashes,” he concluded.