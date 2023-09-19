Electrified Ford Ranger revealed as a first-time plug-in hybrid

Combination of the 2.3 EcoBoost and battery pack allows for an EV range of 45 km with exact power and torque figures being open to speculation.

First announced as a rumour three years ago in the run-up to the debut of the now current T6.2 Ranger, Ford has officially revealed the first ever plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model that will go on-sale in 2025.

Based on the double cab Wildtrak, the Ranger PHEV combines the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol engine used in the North American equivalent and Mustang with an electric motor and battery pack of unspecified nature for a combined range of 45 km the Blue Oval says is based on customer feedback of many current Ranger owners travelling less than 40 km a day.

Still able to tow 3 500 kg like the standard Wildtrak, Dearborn declined to reveal any specifications of the powertrains, however, prior rumours allege an output of 270kW/680Nm, the latter being 97 Nm up on the twin-turbo 3.0 EcoBoost V6 powering the Ranger Raptor.

Besides the Raptor, the latter figure, if indeed accurate, will also make the PHEV the torquiest Ranger on-sale today as the accolade in question currently belongs to the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 that produces 600 Nm.

As a comparison, the EcoBoost produces 200kW/420Nm without the hybrid system in the North American Ranger, and 222kW/452Nm in the Australian version of the Blue Oval’s twin, the Volkswagen Amarok.

Mated to a transmission Ford calls MHT or Modular Hybrid Transmission, the Ranger plug-in hybrid sports three driving modes allowing it to run as either an EV or hybrid depending on the setting selected.

The settings in question is the default EV Auto that essentially represents a hybrid configuration in which the EcoBoost takes over from the electric motor when required, EV Now that relies solely on the electric motor, and EV Charge that utilises the combustion engine as a generator for the battery.

Differing little from the Wildtrak aesthetically, bar model specific alloy wheels and PHEV badges on the front wings, the Ranger PHEV does, however, receive a revised chassis and suspension as a result of the battery pack, plus recalibrated steering and standard four-wheel-drive.

Similar to the F-150 and electric F-150 Lighting, the Pro Power Onboard system, made-up of power outlets and a generator integrated into the loadbed wall, comes standard, although no exact details about the setup was disclosed.

Confirmed to become a production reality late next year before going on-sale in early 2025, the Ranger PHEV remains an uncertainty for South Africa in spite of being alleged that production will solely originate from the Silverton Plant outside Pretoria rather from the Rayong facility in Thailand.

Should approval be given though, expect it to follow the same approach as global markets by becoming available in South Africa in 2025.

Additional information from carexpert.com.au.

