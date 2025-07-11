PODCAST: Big change to home energy and carbon certification

LookSee has partnered with SANEDI to launch SA’s first energy and carbon certification - here's what it means for you and your home

Standard Bank’s LookSee has helped revolutionise the solar industry in South Africa, changing the way many of us see and interact with renewable energy.

First, their free online Solar Score tool helped you understand your home’s potential for solar energy generation, and a Solar Loan helped you keep the lights on when you needed it the most.

Then, there was a savings guarantee that ensured that you were getting the most from your system.

Now, LookSee has broken new ground, teaming up with the South African National Development Energy Institute ( SANEDI ) to launch South Africa’s first energy and carbon certification for existing homes.

To help understand this momentous partnership, and what it means for you and your home, The Citizen spoke to Marc du Plessis, Executive Head of LookSee, and Faith Mkhacwa, General Manager of Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management at SANEDI.

