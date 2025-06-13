Podcast: Names for South Africa’s Volkswagen Tera revealed

Which name could South Africa's very own VW Tera be dubbed as?

Kylaq will be sold by Volkswagen as the Tera in South America. Image: Volkswagen do Brazil via motor1.com Brazil.

Volkswagen has released details of the monikers its new SUV will be sold under ahead of its market arrival in 2027.

Today on our show we chat about the first round of updates Volkswagen has completed at its Kariega plant as well as which name South Africa’s very own VW Tera could be dubbed as.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: GR Sport model gives new Toyota RAV4 serious punch