Police on alert as threats of truck violence looms in Gqeberha

Eastern Cape police have warned that they will be on alert following threats of intimidation and violence against truck drivers.

According to police, several trucking companies have alleged that they were intimidated not to use their trucks on Friday in Gqeberha or else the trucks would be stopped and burned.

Threats

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it is alleged that the threats originated from a group unhappy that foreign drivers are being used by trucking companies.

South African National Police Services (Saps) Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, responded to the alleged threats.

“We cannot allow law-abiding communities and businesses to be intimidated in this way by being threatened with violence in order for such lawbreakers to have their way.

Intimidation

“Saps wishes to discourage this type of intimidation. Saps and its security partners will be deployed in the affected area to stop any potential violence, and to ensure the safety of all motorists and trucks on our public roads in the Nelson Mandela Bay area,” Ncata said.

Ncata urged businesses to report any threats of violence.

“Saps is encouraging and urging any business that has been threatened with violence to come forward and open intimidation cases against the perpetrators.

“Saps also wish to warn any perpetrators using intimidation tactics that there are legal avenues, other than the use of violence, to solve issues that affect them, and any lawbreakers damaging the property of others will face the full force of the Law,” Ncata said.

KZN taxi strike

Meanwhile, a Durban taxi strike has been called off.

The announcement was made during a joint media briefing between transport authorities and the taxi industry in Durban on Thursday.

The strike action was started by the KwaDabeka and Clermont Taxi Association earlier this week.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded on Thursday, after taxi operators downed tools over the impounding of minibus taxis by police last week.

