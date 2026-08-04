Police appeal for help after Scottish national goes missing in Joburg

Hamilton was last seen leaving his home in Parkhurst.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Parkview is appealing to the public for assistance in locating 59‑year‑old Scottish national David William Hamilton.

Hamilton was reported missing on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

Missing

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi has urged the public to come forward with any information about Hamilton.

“Hamilton was last seen leaving his home in Parkhurst at approximately 9am, telling family members he was going for a walk. He has not returned and has not been heard from since.”

Nevhuhulwi said that at the time of his disappearance, Hamilton was wearing a grey hoodie, a grey cap, shorts and brown Salomon hiking shoes.

“He has a rising phoenix tattoo on his left arm and a mechanical-themed one on the right arm.”

Description

Hamilton has been described as approximately 1.7 metres tall, weighing between 70kg and 75kg, with short grey hair and grey eyes.

According to his family, Hamilton requires chronic medication, making it urgent that he be found as soon as possible.

Appeal

His family has issued a desperate appeal for information, saying they are deeply concerned about his well-being. Relatives abroad have expressed alarm over the circumstances of his disappearance in Johannesburg.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating him is urged to contact Parkview detectives on 082 371 9123 or 011 488 6707.

Saps has encouraged members of the public to come forward with any details, no matter how small, that may help trace Hamilton’s movements after he left his residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

EFF member

In a separate incident, the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) found the body of missing 51-year-old EFF member Aaron Makola in Mpumalanga, confirming that he was shot dead and dumped in a bush after vanishing earlier this month.

The PKTT made the grim discovery in Delmas on Thursday, 30 July 2026 and has since tracked down Makola’s alleged killers after his body was discovered.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said three suspects aged 40, 42 and 44 were arrested and are set to appear in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, facing charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery.