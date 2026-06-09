Police charge suspect filmed senselessly beating an elderly woman in tavern

Following a disturbing viral video showing an elderly woman being brutally assaulted, the suspect will appear in court.

A 22-year-old man taken in for questioning for the brutal assault of an elderly women circulated on social media has now been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is expected to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court in Tonga today.

Assault at tavern

Mpumalanga police said they were alerted on Monday after the video, filmed at a tavern in Magogeni near Nkomazi, began circulating online.

The footage shows a young man in a yellow T‑shirt repeatedly striking an elderly woman with fists and kicking her.

Schoemansdal police opened an investigation to establish the full circumstances and to identify those involved. Officers located the elderly victim, provided her with medical assistance and collected statements and other details related to the incident.

“The victim, who is employed at the establishment, was watching television when she was allegedly instructed to change the TV channel. It is further alleged that, at the time, she was violently assaulted by a male person,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said.

One man, initially detained for questioning, has since been formally charged.

“Police have taken in a 22‑year‑old man for questioning in connection with the assault. The investigation continues and no one will be spared should more information warrant further action,” Mdhluli added.

‘Thank you for bringing light’

Provincial police leadership condemned the attack and thanked members of the public who alerted the authorities.

“The brutal assault of an elderly and vulnerable member of our community is both unacceptable and deeply disturbing. Such acts have no place in our society,” Mpumalanga police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi said.

He praised officers who “responded promptly upon discovering the video” and who worked to locate the victim and ensure appropriate action was taken.