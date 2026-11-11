Police fire stun grenades, rubber bullets as Durban protest turns violent

Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma was allegedly at the scene and appeared to intervene.

Public Order Police (POP) fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters in Durban’s Umbilo area after marchers allegedly ignored an interim court order and began pelting officers with stones during a confrontation.

It is understood that members from March and March were marching on Che Guevara Road in Umbilo on Tuesday afternoon.

Protest

Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma was allegedly at the scene and appeared to intervene as tensions escalated between protesters and the South African Police Service (Saps) officers.

In a video circulating on social media, her husband, Xolani Zuma, was also seen engaging with police officers.

The clash comes as the government prepares to launch a digital asylum system amid ongoing protests outside Home Affairs offices.

Court order

The Saps spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a group of people, most of them carrying weapons such as sticks, and some of them concealing their faces with masks and other items, moved away from the gazebos they camp under opposite the Home Affairs offices in Umbilo and embarked on a march just after 3pm.

“Public Order Police officers stopped the marchers and reminded them about the interim court order which prohibited marches after 15h00, the carrying of dangerous weapons and the wearing of masks and other items to hide faces during marches.

“During the deliberations, the marchers, who did not have marshals controlling them as required by law, became violent and started throwing stones at the police,” Netshiunda said.

Investigation

Netshiunda added that to manage the crowd and restore public order, police used minimum force such as stun grenades and rubber bullets.

“Police are continuing to manage the situation on the ground. No injuries were reported to the police.”

Netshiunda said that following the altercation, police have begun an investigation into the possible contravention of the interim court order and assault on police officers.