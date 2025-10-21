Police investigate Milnerton High School bullying incident

A disturbing video of the alleged bullying incident circulated on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Milnerton police are investigating a case of assault to cause grievous bodily harm following an apparent bullying incident at Milnerton High School in the Western Cape that was caught on camera.

In a disturbing video circulating on social media, a group of schoolboys clad in uniform can be seen taking turns hitting a fellow 16-year-old pupil using various objects – including a belt and hockey stick – in what appears to be a locker room on school premises.

With music intermittently blaring in the background, some of the pupils are seen jovial and unperturbed as the camera pans the room.

“The incident is said to have occurred on 16 October 2025, at about 14:40,” Western Cape police media liaison officer Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and no arrests have been made yet,” Twigg added.

Watch the video here:

The video sparked outrage on social media, where it was widely shared.

UDM demands accountability and protection for victims

While it captured only one pupil being assaulted, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) said 10 Grade 10 pupils were brutally assaulted by a group of Grade 11 boys who are believed to be members of the school’s first-team rugby squad.

The incident, the political party said, was described as an initiation ritual.

ALSO READ: 7 teens appear in court after shocking assault video goes viral

“Reports indicate that the victims were struck with various objects, including hockey sticks, during this so-called initiation,” the UDM said in a statement.

“One learner sustained serious injuries and required medical attention, while others remain traumatised. Some of the victims have reportedly received threats from those implicated in the attack.”

The political party welcomed confirmation from Western Cape Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, that a criminal investigation into the incident is underway.

It also noted Western Cape MEC for Education David Manier’s assurance that disciplinary measures are being implemented after party leader and deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa raised the matter with him.

Kwankwa is expected to meet with the parents of the affected pupils soon.

Parliament’s education committee condemns violent behaviour

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Joy Maimela, expressed “utter horror and deep concern” over the viral video.

Maimela said the committee condemned the pupils’ behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“[What occurred] is not merely bullying but borders on assault – a criminal offence that demands urgent and decisive action from all relevant authorities.”

ALSO READ: Safe schools? Not in SA

She called on the Western Cape education department to urgently intervene and report back to the committee.

Maimela further reminded schools that the Department of Basic Education requires all public schools to implement and enforce comprehensive anti-bullying policies.

“Schools must be safe spaces for learning and growth, not fear and humiliation.

“We expect the department to ensure accountability, support for the victim and the enforcement of clear disciplinary action,” Maimela said.

FACSA calls for decisive action

Anti-crime organisation Fight Against Crime SA (FACSA) called for the pupils involved to be suspended immediately, pending further investigations.

The organisation also urged the Western Cape education department to take decisive action and hold both the school’s management and the school governing body fully accountable for “this disgraceful failure of duty.”

“Bullying is not a ‘lesson in discipline’, it is abuse, humiliation, and violence in uniform. The fact that such conduct can occur under the watch of educators is unacceptable and deeply disturbing,” FACSA said in a statement.

It further demanded that political principals and government leaders intervene without hesitation to ensure full accountability and meaningful consequences.

NOW READ: KES headmaster says more school time is solution to South Africa’s school violence