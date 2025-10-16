Police investigate potential ‘stolen ARVs’ at N1 crash site of bus heading to Zimbabwe and Malawi

Preliminary investigations show that the bus was also overloaded.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshvheni has expressed concern after a large number of anti-retroviral drugs were found at the scene of a bus accident in Limpopo earlier this week.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Gqeberha to Harare, Zimbabwe and Malawi. It approached a rugged mountain pass, then veered off the road and down an embankment. The crash occurred on Sunday evening and closed the N1 for several hours. 43 people died.

Stolen ARVs

Speaking on Thursday, Ntshvheni said Cabinet was “disappointed about buckets of ARV drugs and other prescription medication, which were discovered among the wreckage of the bus with no documentation for medical cargo”.

“A full-scale investigation has been launched, and law enforcement agencies are also treating this accident as a potential case of pharmaceutical smuggling,” she said.

Ntshavheni said the theft of ARVs is a serious offence.

“The theft of ARVs also undermines the fight against on an HIV free region because people who are using that medication because they are not continuously using it, they are going to create resistance thus continuing a problem for the fight against HIV.

“As a country facing the largest HIV pandemic, we are going to be hit by that so as South Africans we need to stand strongly against those who steal our medication,” she said.

Ntshavheni called on all foreign nationals to respect the laws of South Africa.

“Cabinet calls on all foreign nationals to be well-mannered guests in South Africa and reminds everyone that it took a lot of effort to stop the recent unsavoury treatment meted out against foreign nationals at local clinics.

“Unfortunately, the proof that confirms the brazen theft of brazen theft from government clinics does not assist efforts to restore conditions for foreign nationals to access public health care in South Africa,” she said.

Despite this, Ntshavheni congratulated the government of Limpopo for attending to those who survived this accident.

Biannual HIV prevention shot

Ntshavheni said the government has been updated on a new HIV prevention shot that will be rolled out in clinics and hospitals early next year. The name of this drug is Lenacapavir, and it can be taken once every six months.

“The initial rollout will focus on 23 high-incidence districts across six provinces, targeting approximately 360 high-performing public clinics within these areas.

“The rollout will further bolster the Cabinet’s fight against HIV and AIDS and our goal to reduce new infections to below 0.1% by 2032,” she said.

PEPFAR

Ntshvheni also said the United States (U.S.) has now approved a PEPFAR bridge plan for South Africa valued at $115 million.

PEPFAR is the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

It is a U.S. government global initiative meant to combat the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

“The PBP is meant to ensure uninterrupted HIV service delivery in South Africa by ensuring and supporting HIV service continuity and prioritising country-specific needs and lifesaving impact, “said Nthavheni.

Ntshavheni thanked the U.S government for contributing towards South Africa’s fight against HIV.

NOW READ: 7 children among those dead in N1 Limpopo bus crash