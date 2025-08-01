Police investigating death of domestic worker hit by bakkie in Northcliff

Northcliff residents have complained many times about reckless driving on that road.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko has confirmed a culpable homicide case is being investigated following the death of a domestic worker in Northcliff.

This after Sophie Tlhako was killed on 14 July while on her way to work. The domestic worker was allegedly run over by a bakkie on a service road in broad daylight.

Domestic worker hit by bakkie in Northcliff

Northcliff resident Jasmyn Marais said Tlhako was allegedly run over by a Drain Surgeon bakkie. Marais said she knew something was wrong when Tlhako, who has been working for the family for more than four years, didn’t pitch up for work that Monday morning.

“When they phoned her, a police officer answered the phone. We then knew something was wrong,” she said.

Marais’ husband rushed to the scene where Tlhako was pronounced dead after she was reportedly hit by the vehicle on the corner of John Grovaz Street and Weltevreden Service Road.

“Nobody saw exactly what happened, but she was allegedly hit from the back. According to her postmortem, she died due to chest injuries,” said Marais.

“Apparently, the driver bumped Tlhako from behind and drove over her before crashing into a wall.”

Residents have complained about reckless driving

She said residents have complained many times about vehicles cutting into oncoming traffic to get access to the service road.

“Residents have complained many times before about reckless driving down that specific road,” Marais added

“She was a mother of four children between the ages of six and 23 years old, one of whom was currently doing matric.”

She said it makes her sad to think about Tlhako’s passing because she taught Marais’ daughter to write her own name.

Marais described Tlhako as a very kind person who was naturally good at taking care of the children.

Drain Surgeon disputes claims

The Northcliff resident said they have heard claims that the driver of the bakkie not only didn’t have a driving licence, but is also an illegal foreigner.

However, Drain Surgeon CFO Mark Pratt denied the allegations and said the driver’s documents are all in order, adding that the incident was not a hit-and-run and that the driver co-operated with the police.

“Drain Surgeon is deeply saddened by the incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends. This truly is a terrible situation,” he said.

