Police locate Oupa ‘Brown’ Mogotsi after alleged hit – reports

Police have found businessman Mogotsi after he vanished following an alleged assassination attempt in Vosloorus on Monday night.

The police have reportedly located controversial North West businessman Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi after he was a no-show at the police station to report his alleged assassination attempt on Monday evening.

Unknown gunmen ambushed Mogotsi while he was driving a red Chevrolet in Vosloorus around 10pm on Monday night.

The alleged political fixer claimed that unknown gunmen in a white bakkie opened fire on his car. Police recovered about 11 bullet casings from the crime scene.

Police locate Mogotsi after alleged assassination attempt

Following the alleged incident, the South African Police Service (Saps) said it was waiting for Mogotsi to open a case of attempted murder.

He agreed to present himself at Vosloorus police station before 8am on Tuesday morning but never showed up.

“He refused to open a case last night, citing fear for his life. So we are still waiting for him,” Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

ALSO READ: Staged or not? Brown Mogotsi claims he is ‘living in fear’

According to eNCA and EWN reports, police located the businessman.

The publications reported that Mogotsi, together with his lawyers, is with the police to provide his statement on the alleged hit. The police are also seizing his electronic gadgets.

The Citizen visited the crime scene in Vosloorus, in an isolated area with a gravel road. The red Chevrolet sedan, which was in terrible condition with worn tyres, was riddled with bullet holes, with two striking the driver’s seat and another on the passenger seat.

Implicated in Madlanga commission and Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigation

The alleged political fixer’s name has repeatedly surfaced in the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is investigating alleged political interference in the criminal justice system.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims of political interference, corruption and collusion in the criminal justice system has also discussed Mogotsi.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mogotsi had insider knowledge of police operations, including the Political Killings Task Team’s (PKTT’s) disbandment.

ALSO READ: Brown Mogotsi survives apparent hit in Vosloorus [VIDEO]

He also referred to him as an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu. Witnesses have linked him to controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Additional reporting by: Faizel Patel