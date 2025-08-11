Acting police minister Feroz Cachalia condemns spate of police killings [VIDEO]

Three police officers were shot while on duty in 24 hours.

Acting Police Minister Feroz Cachalia has condemned the spate of police killings in the country.

This comes after three police officers were shot while on duty last week.

Police killings

Over the weekend, Sergeant Lawrence Mtshweni from Schoemansdal Saps in Mpumalanga was killed while responding to a burglary incident near Komatipoort.

On Friday, 8 August 2025, two police officers attached to the Florida Police Station were disarmed and gunned down while transporting Jabulani Moyo from the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court back to prison after his court appearance for a February 2023 business robbery.

Police are offering a 150 000 reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moyo and another R150 000 reward for anyone who could assist police in locating at least 10 suspects who shot and killed Mtshweni.

Police under attack

Cachalia visited the families of the two police officers who were shot and killed on Friday.

The minister has assured the families that the Saps is hard at work to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are brought to book.

“This is just another reminder of the difficult and dangerous work the South African Police Service and its members do on behalf of our people, and the dangerous and vicious nature of the criminals out there who are willing to kill without mercy.

“I am confident that in this particular case, the suspects and the police are already making progress, that the suspects will be apprehended and that they will face justice,” Cachalia said.

Violence

Cachalia added that the “senseless acts of violence” against the men and women in blue are an “attack on the rule of law and on the safety of all South Africans.”

“We strongly condemn these heinous crimes, and we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice. We call on all Saps members to remain alert at all times and to make full and appropriate use of the tools of trade issued to them.”

Jabulani Moyo

On Saturday, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said police have also established a multidisciplinary team led by crime intelligence searching for Moyo.

“A lot of questions have arisen on whether the awaiting trial prisoner was handcuffed. It is standard procedure that all awaiting trial prisoners must be appropriately restrained and placed at the back of a van.

“On whether Moyo was handcuffed or not and why members were travelling in a sedan, all these questions are under investigation…. For now, our focus is on finding Moyo. We believe he has the answers we are looking for, and we will not rest until we find him,” Masemola said.

Masemola pleaded with police officers on the ground to implement the objectives of the police safety strategy, urging them to make sure their “firearms are in a good working condition and that they have all the necessary tools of trade to do their work.”

