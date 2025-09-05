Police probe accident of Cape Town chef killed on Richard Branson’s island

Branson is deeply saddened by the ordeal.

Police in the British Virgin Islands have launched an investigation into a fatal accident that claimed the life of a 35-year-old South African.

Originally from Willowvale in the Eastern Cape, Sihle Somdaka died after he lost control of an electric buggy on Necker Island at the weekend.

Somdaka had been working as a chef on the island owned by billionaire businessman and Virgin Airlines founder Richard Branson.

Accident

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said emergency services were alerted and responded promptly to the scene.

“One male was transported to the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Another individual was treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

“Officers from the RVIPF and other relevant agencies have attended the scene, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” RVIPF said.

Condolences

Acting police commissioner Jacqueline Vanterpool conveyed condolences to Somdaka’s family.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. This is a tragic event, and the RVIPF is committed to conducting a thorough investigation.”

Branson saddened

Branson was not on the island at the time of the incident, but is deeply saddened by the ordeal, and has been in touch with Somdaka’s family and the rest of the team at Necker Island, according to his company Virgin Limited Edition.

“It is with deepest sadness that we can confirm that one of our Necker Island team members sadly passed away on Saturday, 30 August,” a representative told Fox News Digital.

“They were a hugely talented and exceptional member of the Necker Island family, and we are all devastated by this news. Our utmost priority is the well-being of their family and friends, and that of our team, and we are doing everything we can to support them all during this very difficult time.”

Somdaka’s family said they were devastated by his death.

Necker Island

Branson’s Necker Island has hosted a number of renowned personalities, including the late former president Nelson Mandela, Barack and Michelle Obama, Princess Diana, Robert De Niro, Kate Winslet, and Kevin Costner, among others.

In 2011, Branson’s residence was struck by lightning during a tropical storm that ignited a house fire. Twenty guests, including Kate Winslet, fled the house to safety.

Six years later, Necker Island faced severe damage in September 2017 during Hurricane Irma.

