Police probe alleged supply of alcohol to children in Eastern Cape on Christmas Day

Eastern Cape police are investigating the alleged supply of alcohol to minors after a video circulated online showing underage children drinking on Christmas Day.

In a video widely circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, very young children aged between eight and twelve years old can be seen holding a green bottle and sipping what appears to be alcohol in the presence of adults.

Another child is heard bashfully questioning why they should not be drinking alcohol, saying it is Christmas.

Criminal case

Ngqamakhwe police have since opened a criminal case following the circulation of the viral video depicting minors consuming alcohol on Christmas Day.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said on Tuesday that investigators had traced the incident to a household in the Khothane Administrative Area, Santini Location, Ngqamakhwe.

The incident allegedly involved five children, a 12-year-old (the eldest), two aged 11 and two aged 8.

“Consequently, a case docket has been registered for Contravention of the National Liquor Act (Act 59 of 2003) – specifically for supplying or making liquor available to minors. This is a serious offence under South African law,” Gantana said.

No arrests

Gantana said no arrests have been made at this stage.

“On completion of the investigation, a case docket will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) for a decision on the way forward.

Warning

Gantana said police view this incident as extremely serious.

“The National Liquor Act exists to protect the well-being of children, and any person found to be facilitating underage drinking will face the full might of the law.

“We appeal to parents, guardians, and community members to act responsibly and prioritise the safety of children at all times,” Gantana said.

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta condemned the incident that has drawn widespread condemnation.

