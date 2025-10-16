Police raid business premises of Brown Mogotsi amid ongoing investigation

Police confirm presence at Oupa "Brown" Mogotsi's business premises in Mahikeng amid ongoing investigation.

The police have gathered at a business property belonging to North West businessman and alleged ANC member Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Thursday evening that there was police presence at the property in Seweding village in Mahikeng.

“This visit is part of an ongoing investigation that has already been discussed before the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission,” police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in a statement.

Mogotsi’s business raided by police

#sapsHQ The SAPS confirms that there is police presence at the business premises of Mr Brown Mogotsi in Seweding village in Mahikeng. This visit is part of an ongoing investigation that has already been discussed before the adhoc committee and the Madlanga commission. NP pic.twitter.com/sHZnaiksLD — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 16, 2025

The alleged political fixer’s name has repeatedly come up in the Madlanga commission of inquiry. It has also featured in the ad hoc committee investigating KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims about political interference, corruption and collusion in the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mogotsi had insider knowledge of police operations, including the PKTT’s disbandment. He also referred to him as suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s associate.

According to the SABC, Mahikeng residents said the police officers arrived at the property just after 5pm.

Mogotsi served with papers to appear

Last week, the commission issued a notice to Mogotsi to appear before it’s evidence leaders. Mogotsi told the media that his legal team was currently working on submitting required documents to the commission.

“I am going to the Madlanga commission; a lot is coming. Kuzokhala amadoda (Men will cry),” the businessman said to Newzroom Afrika as the police raided his business.

“I will explain why it was important for me to inform Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala about the PKTT letter of disbandment.”

Matlala is a controversial businessman linked to the Tembisa Hospital looting, and also faces charges for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Earlier in the day, Mchunu confirmed that he knows Mogotsi, but he denied that he was his associate. Mchunu, however, later acknowledged that Mogotsi as a “comrade”.

On Monday, suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya gave evidence at the ad hoc committee about the businessman.

Sibiya explains how he knows Mogotsi

Sibiya told the ad hoc committee that he knows Mogotsi as an activist from North West but does not know him personally.

According to Sibiya, Mogotsi contacted him around December 2024 about tender corruption. He also warned Sibiya that Crime Intelligence was investigating him.

He said he discussed the matter with National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola due to the “strange call”.