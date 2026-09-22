Police seize devices from suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s home

Police executed a search warrant and seized electronic devices from suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu at his KZN home.

Police officers executed a search and seizure warrant and seized electronic devices from suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu at his home in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The police in KZN confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that officers, who are members of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, executed a warrant granted by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Police seize cellphones from Mchunu

Police officers seized electronic devices from the Cabinet minister at his residence on Monday, 21 September.

“The search and seizure is a normal investigative process in which police convince the court to grant them the warrant to search and seize particular items as mentioned in the application for the warrant,” South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

“This is part of an ongoing police investigation on cases of defeating the ends of justice and fraud, among other charges, which were opened in 2025 at Durban Central police station.”

Mchunu’s spokesperson, Sthembiso Mshengu, confirmed that the officers seized cellphones with specific IMEI numbers.

Suspended minister handed over handsets in presence of his attorney

“As a law-abiding citizen and in the presence of his attorney, Minister Mchunu handed over the handset in line with the directive of the court,” Mshengu said.

According to Mshengu, police have seized communication tools for the second time, but they allegedly never returned the first set.

“Minister Mchunu will address these developments and many other matters that evolves around his name in the coming weeks,” they said.