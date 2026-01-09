Police warn of new scam using cloned provincial office number

Police share key tips to help the public stay safe from this scam.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Western Cape has issued an urgent warning about a sophisticated fraud operation in which criminals are cloning the official telephone number of the provincial commissioner’s office to extort money from unsuspecting victims.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, fraudsters have been impersonating police officers using the number 021 417 7148, which belongs to the provincial commissioner’s office.

The scammers employ advanced technology to make their calls appear legitimate on victims’ caller ID displays.

“The caller ID appears to reflect the Saps provincial office number, creating the false impression that the call originates from Saps,” said Traut.

How the scam operates

The elaborate scheme involves criminals contacting victims via both regular and video calls, posing as law enforcement officials.

“In some instances, via video call, by an individual impersonating a police officer and dressed in a police uniform,” Traut added.

He explained that victims are falsely told they are connected to parcels containing illegal substances that have allegedly been seized at airports.

According to police reports, the criminals’ modus operandi involves threats and intimidation.

Additionally, the fake officers pressure their targets into making substantial payments to avoid arrest or criminal prosecution.

“This scam is not limited to the Western Cape, and similar cases have been reported across the country,” Traut added.

The police spokesperson confirmed that authorities are currently investigating both the compromise of the telephone number and the various cases linked to this fraudulent operation.

What the public needs to know

Police have emphasised several key points for the public to keep in mind to protect themselves against this scam.

Traut stressed that genuine Saps officials would never conduct official business in this manner.

“Saps officials will never demand money to prevent arrest or prosecution,” he said.

He added, “Saps will not request payments via telephone or video calls.”

Traut urged citizens to exercise caution and verify credentials when contacted by anyone claiming to represent the police service.

He specifically warned that the number 021 417 7148 is currently being fraudulently exploited in this scam.

The public has been advised to remain alert and report any suspicious encounters to their nearest police station or to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“Saps remains committed to investigating these incidents and protecting communities from criminal exploitation,” Traut reaffirmed.

