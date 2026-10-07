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Police warn public not to fall for R15 000 WhatsApp job scam

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

7 October 2026

04:53 am

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Fraudsters used the image of a senior Saps officer to scam job seekers.

Police warn public not to fall for R15,000 WhatsApp job scam

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have issued an urgent warning after fraudsters used the image of a senior Saps officer to scam job seekers. Picture: iStock

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KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have issued an urgent warning after fraudsters used the image of a senior Saps officer to scam job seekers out of thousands of rand by offering fake police jobs in exchange for payments of up to R15 000.

Police say they have been alerted to WhatsApp messages purporting to offer employment.

Fake WhatsApp

The WhatsApp profile picture used in these bogus job offers is that of KZN Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Corporate Services Major General (Dr) SB Ngcobo.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said the modus operandi of these scammers is understood to be that of sending WhatsApp messages to unsuspecting members of the public, promising employment in the Saps.

“The scammers will immediately forward an application form to the prospective victim. The scammers demand R15 000 for the purported employment opportunity. Victims are, however, instructed to pay a deposit of R7 500, with the balance payable upon signing employment papers.”

Warning

Magwaza urged the public to watch out for such WhatsApp messages and report them to the nearest police station.

He said employment in the South African Police Service is not for sale.

“Nobody should be asked to pay to get employed in the police; whoever is doing so is committing a crime,” Magwaza said.

Blue lights

Last month, Gauteng police arrested 10 suspects aged between 30 and 54 and recovered nine firearms following a shootout in Cleveland, Johannesburg.

The incident unfolded when officers conducting patrols spotted a suspicious Hyundai H100 fitted with blue lights and a siren.

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Police said the driver behaved erratically and repeatedly evaded attempts to stop the vehicle. Officers called for backup and continued the pursuit before three suspects allegedly jumped out and opened fire.

A shootout followed, during which one suspect was fatally shot while two others fled on foot. Police later discovered 10 suspects inside the vehicle and recovered nine firearms, magazines and ammunition.

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fake news jobs KZN SAPS South African Police Service (SAPS) WhatsApp
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