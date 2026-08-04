Political killings crackdown: PKTT nabs suspects in ANC, EFF murders

Police said the arrests mark a 'turning point' in Gauteng's struggle against political violence, sending a clear message.

The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has made a breakthrough in the fight against politically motivated violence, arresting suspects linked to the murders of ANC councillor Thabang Masemola and EFF member Aaron Makola.

The suspects were handcuffed during two separate operations by the PKTT.

Masemola assassination

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has commended the unit for its swift and professional work, describing the arrests as proof of Saps’ resolve to dismantle hit squads and restore public confidence in law enforcement.

“Masemola, a ward 10 councillor in Tshwane, was assassinated in Mamelodi East on 8 July 2025. The PKTT arrested two suspects – alleged hitman Vusimuzi Champ Gebuza, 41, and a woman accused of helping plan the killing.

“Gebuza is expected to be linked to two additional cases of murder and attempted murder dating back to 2023 and 2024. Both suspects will reappear in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court as investigators pursue further charges,” Mathe said.

Makola’s killers

In a separate case, the PKTT tracked down Makola’s alleged killers after his body was discovered.

“Over the weekend, three suspects aged 40, 42 and 44 were arrested and are set to appear before the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, facing charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery,” Mathe said.

Violent crime

Dimpane said the breakthroughs demonstrate Saps’ “unwavering commitment” to ensuring that those who commit violent crimes are tracked down and brought before the courts.

“We commend the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team for their tireless efforts and assure the families of the victims, as well as the people of Gauteng, that we remain resolute in our fight against violent crime and politically motivated killings.”

Mathe said the arrests mark a “turning point” in Gauteng’s struggle against political violence, sending a clear message that “Saps will pursue perpetrators relentlessly and ensure justice for victims of targeted killings.”