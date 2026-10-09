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Pollution halts Rietvlei water plant

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

2 minute read

9 October 2026

06:20 am

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Looking at ducks swimming on Rietvlei Dam at Rietvlei water works in Tshwane and it's difficult to imagine the facility has been out of order.

The Rietvlei Dam and Water Treatment Plant are shown on 8 October 2026, during a site visit by the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Jack Bloom. The visit highlighted how pollution upstream affects the water available to communities downstream. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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Looking at the ducks swimming on Rietvlei Dam at the Rietvlei water works in Tshwane, it is difficult to imagine the facility has been out of order for a year.

The facility is fully operational but is not running because the dire state of the water in the dam could damage the plant.

Rietvlei water plant fully operational but not running

Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister Jack Bloom yesterday visited the plant and Hartebeestfontein wastewater treatment works.

Bloom said there was a problem at Rietvlei Dam because Ekurhuleni wasn’t treating its wastewater properly.

“There’s too much ammonia and that’s the reason why this wastewater plant has been shut down for over a year,” he said.

“Another issue that came up is industrial pollution. Ekurhuleni and Tshwane need to crack down on polluting industry.”

Bloom said there was another issue that has knock-on effects.

Knock-on effects

“We are likely going to experience an El Nino heatwave. The stakeholders said they have identified a treatment for ammonia, but it will only happen in March and April next year,” he added.

Bloom said they need to clean up this dam.

“My next stop is the Olifantsfontein police station to lay charges against [Ekurhuleni Water Care Company] and Ekurhuleni municipality for contravening the National Water Act,” he said.

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South African Local Government Association water and sanitation specialist Alana Potter said she was impressed by the work of Ekurhuleni in Green Drop improvements.

“What I don’t understand is why the department is laying a criminal charge against them, and how does that best incentivise the system?” she added.

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