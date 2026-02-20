‘Possibility of life is minimal’: Mantashe says Ekapa Mine workers feared dead after mud rush

The minister cautioned against speculating on the cause of the mudslide before a full probe has been completed.

Grave concerns are mounting for five mineworkers who remain trapped nearly 890 metres underground following a mud rush incident at the Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, visited the diamond mine on Friday as rescue operations continued several days after the workers became trapped on Tuesday.

Mantashe visits Ekapa Mine after mud rush

Addressing members of the media during his visit, Mantashe confirmed that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

“Any accident that takes more than four lives is described as a disaster.

“In this case, where five people have disappeared and have not been found, it is therefore considered a potential disaster.

ALSO READ: Illegal mining bleeds billions from economy, says Mantashe

“I do not want to presume death. I am not competent to do that, but if five people die in one accident, that is a disaster,” he said.

The minister further indicated that the mining sector recorded 41 fatalities in 2025 and warned that beginning this year with such an incident is “a bad sign for the industry”.

Minister Mantashe has arrived at Ekapa mine (Kimberly) for oversight visit following the recent mud rush incident. pic.twitter.com/Xg7RAhC50R — Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources ‏ (@DMPR_ZA) February 20, 2026

Rescue mission challenges

Mantashe revealed that recovery operations are likely to take longer than initially anticipated following an underground assessment of the site.

“We can sugarcoat it to make people grow hope, but it’s quite difficult because there’s water at this site. There’s drilling happening,” the minister told reporters.

He described the operation as “a complex exercise” since the activity was occurring only 20 metres above where the bodies lay.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Springs residents dig up a cattle kraal in search of Gold

The minister cautioned against speculating on the cause of the mudslide before a full probe has been completed.

“There is an investigation underway. What I should never do as the minister is pre-empt that investigation.

“I must give the investigation space to do its work. That will include the causes, processes and findings; then the report will come to me.”

He confirmed that the final report will be submitted by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources’ Chief Inspector of Mines, David Msiza.

Possibility of survival ‘minimal’

Mantashe emphasised that the primary focus at present remains the recovery of the trapped workers.

“The first thing that must happen is that the bodies must be taken out. They must be rescued. Once you rescue all of them, then you start the investigation.

“Otherwise, you are very premature with your investigation if you do it now. You’re going to make wrong findings.”

He added that, based on the conditions underground, survival chances appear slim.

“With a mud rush, which is something I understand well, after this number of days, the possibility of life is minimal. The possibility of death is high.”

It would be remiss of us to speculate the cause of the incident at this stage. However, we will ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted to establish all the facts. The findings of that investigation will inform our decisions & any necessary interventions going forward pic.twitter.com/FkeDZNdkrc — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 20, 2026

Saftu demands full transparency

Meanwhile, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called on mine management to ensure transparency and provide ongoing updates to the families of those affected, as well as labour representatives.

Saftu called for a comprehensive review of safety procedures before normal operations resume at the mine.

“The mining industry in South Africa continues to generate enormous wealth for corporations while exposing mineworkers to life-threatening dangers.

“This tragedy is not an isolated incident, but part of a systemic pattern in which workers are treated as expendable in the relentless drive for profit,” the federation said in a statement.

The union added: “No worker should ever have to risk their life simply to earn a living.”

NOW READ: Mafube coal mine secures eviction order against Mpumalanga family