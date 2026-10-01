Powerball creates 15 millionaires from one draw, how are you not one of them?

Check your tickets, you could be one of these 15 winners.

This week’s PowerBall XTRA draw set a new record of 15 winners from the third division.

Each winner takes a total of R1 388 743.20.

It only took four correct numbers and the PowerBall for 15 lucky players to become instant millionaires.

This is another testament to the cascading jackpot that Sizekhaya introduced.

Check your tickets to see if you are one of the new millionaires.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall: 17, 19, 24, 43, 44. Bonus ball: 6

PowerBall XTRA: 17, 18, 22, 34, 50. Bonus ball: 2

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours.

Winners can be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from the Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet.

Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows winners who placed bets online and in stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R10 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R5 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.