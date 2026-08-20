Prasa retrenchments spark union fury as Creecy’s task team moves to save jobs

The two largest unions at Prasa - reacted with fury after the rail operator announced plans to retrench workers.

A ministerial task team appointed to explore alternatives to retrenchments at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has made headway, with early retirements, staff placements and asset‑transfer talks already reducing the number of jobs at risk in the long‑distance passenger services.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy appointed a section 189 Ministerial Task Team to limit the number of employees to be retrenched and to find alternatives to retrenchment within the Long-Distance Passenger Services at Prasa.

Fury

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) – the two largest unions at Prasa – reacted with fury after the rail operator announced plans to retrench 508 workers, citing “severe financial and operational constraints” in its long‑distance passenger services.

The task team was appointed on 2 June 2026 and comprises the Department of Transport, organised labour, and Prasa’s management.

Creecy spokesperson Collen Msibi said in its recent update report to the minister that the Task Team has made significant progress.

43 employees took early retirement packages (above statutory requirements), effective 1 August 2026.

102 employees were matched and placed into vacancies across PRASA divisions, also effective 1 August 2026, retaining skills within the organisation.

208 Protection Services employees were ring‑fenced pending asset transfer talks with Transnet; a formal notice has been issued, and the process is underway.

Affected employees have been formally informed of these developments by Prasa.

Consultation

Msibi said Prasa has initiated a consultation process in terms of Sections 189 and 189A of the Labour Relations Act in November 2025, following a business decision to address excess staffing levels within its Long-Distance Passenger Services.

“The consultation process was facilitated by the CCMA and included formal engagements with UNTU and SATAWU.”

Msibi said Creecy has extended the Section 189 notice period until the end of August 2026 in order to allow the Task Team to explore alternatives for the remaining 227 employees.