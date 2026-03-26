‘Premature and misdirected’: Farmers left waiting as court rules in FMD vaccine access matter

Government and farming groups remain at odds over how vaccines should be distributed.

Farmers are the only losers in the court case between the minister of agriculture, his department and farming organisations, who now have to wait longer to get access to foot-and-mouth disease vaccines.

Minister John Steenhuisen welcomed Tuesday’s outcome in the high court, affirming the department’s lawful authority to regulate and manage South Africa’s response to the outbreak.

Steenhuisen said the application brought by Sakeliga and others sought urgent interim relief that would have effectively allowed for unregulated private procurement and administration of the vaccines, outside of the established national framework.

Court delays urgent relief for farmers

The court did not grant the urgent relief sought and instead postponed the matter to allow the department to finalise its vaccination scheme, Steenhuisen said.

“This matter was never simply about access to vaccines. It was about ensuring SA’s response to the outbreak remains coordinated and compliant with the legal framework that protects both our national herd and our export markets.”

Steenhuisen called the attempt to secure urgent court intervention to bypass established regulatory processes “premature and misdirected”.

“The court has recognised there are no grounds for urgent intervention that would disrupt the state’s ongoing disease control strategy. This is an important affirmation of the role of government in managing animal health risks in a structured and responsible manner,” he said.

The department was working on the development of a formal vaccination scheme and the court’s directive provides clarity on the process, he added.

Farming groups criticise delays

Southern Africa Agricultural Initiative board chair Theo de Jager said the legal case brought by them, Sakeliga and Free State Agriculture over the control of the vaccines has emphasised how far removed the public service was.

“While more farms are financially strained every day, the minister, after three months, brings a draft framework for action,” De Jager said.

“The court has now set strict deadlines for the minister.”