‘Grossly inappropriate’ – Presidency condemns Nigeria High Commissioner’s conduct on social media

Magwenya criticised the Nigerian official for 'misrepresenting facts' on social media, instead of following proper diplomatic channels.

Less than a month after Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, arrived in the country, he has drawn condemnation from government officials over his conduct on social media.

Fani-Kayode arrived in South Africa on Sunday, 25 October 2026, to commence his diplomatic duties. At the time, he told journalists that his primary goal was to “rebuild the bridge of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, while protecting the interests of Nigerians living in the country”.

This comes after the Nigerian national assembly said in September it was banning “all official visits” to South Africa in the wake of continued violence against illegal immigrants.

However, Fani-Kayode has been accused of starting on the wrong foot following his comments on social media.

On Friday, Heads of Mission-Designate attended the Credentials Ceremony, where President Cyril Ramaphosa received their Letters of Credence and Letters of Recall.

“The presentation of Letters of Credence formally marks the commencement of an Ambassador or High Commissioner’s diplomatic assignment in South Africa, strengthening the country’s diplomatic relations with nations across the world,” said the Presidency on Friday.

Nigeria’s High Commissioner: ‘We will not tolerate disrespect’

After the ceremony, Fani-Koyode accused the Presidency of refusing to air his introduction and cutting him out of the livestream “completely”.

“Of all the 15 introductions and speeches that were made and delivered this morning, only Nigeria’s was cut out. I raised the issue with President Ramaphosa directly during the course of the photo session and whilst we were still on the premises and, in fairness to him, he took me to the relevant officials and acted with despatch,” he claimed.

“Right there in my presence, he questioned them and directed them to resolve the issue immediately.

“Sadly, by then it was too late, and Nigeria had been left out. To be clear, I repeat, we were the only ones that were left out.

“Clearly, some elements in South Africa do not want to hear what we have to say or see our faces, but we are here to stay as long as we are welcome and have the confidence of President Ramaphosa, which I am sure we do.”

He went on to turn down an interview with the SABC, and said it was because of “the deplorable way we were treated”.

“One thing is clear, I have immense respect and affection for South Africa and the South African people, but I will not be anywhere or tolerate anyone who disrespects or treats our Government or our people flippantly,” he said.

‘Grossly inappropriate’

Fani-Koyode has drawn criticism from both Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya and South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy Clayson Monyela.

Magwenya criticised the Nigerian official for “misrepresenting facts” on social media, instead of following proper diplomatic channels.

He further dismissed Fani-Koyode’s claim that Ramaphosa “intervened” in the matter.

“Your Excellency, I deeply regret that I have to address you through a public platform. However, now that you have falsely referenced the president on a matter he has no involvement in, I’m duty-bound to clarify your misrepresentation of facts,” said Magwenya.

“In South Africa, the President does not intervene on operational matters at the public broadcasters; neither did he intervene on your behalf. He simply pointed you to @Sophie_Mokoena, who was the most appropriate person to raise your grievance with.

“Your Excellency, you refused to speak to @Sophie_Mokoena, who would have cleared the misunderstanding with you. I would encourage you, as you start your tenure in South Africa, to meet with the SABC to forge a mutually beneficial, respectful and professional relationship.

“The SABC is a public broadcaster. The president carries no legal or political mandate to interfere with its operations or intervene in its editorial processes. Frankly, your approach in this regard on a minor operational issue, which you misunderstood, was grossly inappropriate.”

Monyela told Fani-Koyode that social media was not the right platform for engagement.

Not sure who briefed you Excellency but you were live on @SABCNews. Also….this should not be the platform for engagement whenever you wanna raise issues (big or small). Best wishes for the rest of your tour of duty and welcome to 🇿🇦. https://t.co/ZwBfk4Z0Cb November 13, 2026

“Not sure who briefed you, Excellency, but you were live on @SABCNews . Also, this should not be the platform for engagement whenever you want to raise issues (big or small). Best wishes for the rest of your tour of duty, and welcome to [South Africa],” he said.