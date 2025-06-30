‘It’s the president’s prerogative’: Nkabane responds as critics demand her axing

Nkabane has come under fire after being embroiled in allegations of corruption and other issues.

Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nobuhle Nkabane at the official launch of the National Skills Fund (NSF) Disabilities Programme Phase I at Blind SA on 29 November 2024 in Alberton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

As calls grow for Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane to be removed for failing to deliver on the department’s basic responsibilities, the minister said it is the prerogative of President Cyril Ramaphosa to redeploy her.

Nkabane has come under fire after being embroiled in allegations of corruption and the illegal appointment of the Seta board, including accusations that she misled Parliament by providing false information about the procedure for appointing Seta chairs — a list dominated by ANC cadres — and about the composition of the panel that made the appointments.

Calls for removal

On Sunday, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) called for the immediate removal of Nkabane.

It is the third organisation to call for the minister’s axing, after the EFF and the DA also lodged complaints against her.

‘Not much to say’

Speaking to the media on Monday, Nkabane said she did not have “much to say”.

“Basically, there’s nothing that I can say because it is the prerogative of the president to appoint and redeploy, so I cannot say anything. However, what I believe in is that we have an open-door policy as the department, and we do have a stakeholder engagement framework where we engage our stakeholders from time to time if there are any concerns.

“I’m still waiting for them to come and raise their concerns within the frameworks and the protocols of government because they did not come to me to raise those issues. I saw some of their concerns that they were raising yesterday through their media briefings,” Nkabane said.

Criticism

Nkabane said she welcomes criticism.

“We believe it is criticism that is going to make us grow and grow as we learn”.

Nkabane said her department is ready to table the budget vote on Thursday, despite the DA stating it would not be voting because the minister is implicated in scandals.

“I wouldn’t say they are correct or incorrect for raising their views. Everyone has a right to raise their views and opinions. However, we are preparing for the budget vote on Thursday, and we are ready as a department to table our budget vote in parliament and NCOP, so we are not shaken”.

‘Lying to Parliament’

Nkabane “lied” to parliament about the appointment of the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairs and “must be fired”, DA MP and portfolio committee member of education, Karabo Khakhau, told Ramaphosa in no uncertain terms last week.

“Mr President, you have a lying minister in your Cabinet, who has been caught red-handed.

“It is time for you to fire Minister Nobuhle Nkabane with immediate effect and to replace her with a minister committed to making higher education work, not committed to making work for ANC insiders,” Khakhau said.

The minister was questioned by the portfolio committee on the composition of the panel tasked with appointing the chairs, and got into hot water when she told the committee that Advocate Terry Motau had chaired the process.

Motau last week denied that he chaired the process, nor was he officially appointed as the panel chair.

