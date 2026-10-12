Ban on biker patches after Pretoria biker clash leaves one dead, another injured

Biker association Sapa Yopa, condemned the violence.

An argument between two rival motorcycle clubs in Pretoria allegedly turned deadly after a fight at a Waterkloof pub on Saturday night left one biker dead and another one injured.

Police investigate fatal shooting

The clash follows months of tension between clubs, including an alleged fistfight in Jeffreys Bay on Boxing Day, fuelling fears of a biker war in South Africa.

South African Police Service regional spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said Brooklyn police are investigating murder and attempted murder after a shooting at Little Britain Pub around 8pm.

“Police found emergency services treating a man outside the pub with a gunshot wound to the chest,” Van Dyk said.

“He was rushed to hospital. Inside, a 55‑year‑old man was found dead with a chest wound.”

Preliminary information suggests an argument escalated when the suspect drew a firearm and shot the victim.

The bullet reportedly passed through the injured man before striking the deceased.

The suspect fled on a motorcycle but was arrested yesterday morning.

He faces murder and attempted murder charges and is due in Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in Hatfield today.

Victims linked to Macs Biker Group, suspect to Crusaders

Van Dyk confirmed the victims were members of the Macs Biker Group, while the suspect is linked to the Crusaders.

Hours later, Little Britain Pub announced a ban on biker patches, saying the policy applies to all clubs equally.

“We are deeply saddened by the shooting,” management said.

Biker association condemns violence

Sapa Yopa president Pico “Martins” Antonio condemned the violence.

“No life should be lost to ego or petty disputes. Bikes are meant for camaraderie and charity, not bloodshed. Firearms are not toys and reckless disregard must face full consequences,” he said.

Antonio urged Crusader leadership to denounce the shooter and called for dialogue between the clubs.

“It is imperative leadership demonstrates a commitment to peace,” he said.

“We urge both Crusader MC and Mac’s MCC to engage constructively to restore order.”

Both clubs had not commented by the time of publishing.