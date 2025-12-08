Pretoria racing to restore power

The city has intensified its power restoration efforts after the storm caused widespread electricity outages last week

The City of Tshwane is working around the clock to restore electricity across the capital following massive storms more than a week ago.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba thanked residents for their understanding over the prolonged disruption and assured them that technicians were working to clear the backlog of outages.

“Citywide, the number of major outages now stands at 26, while other regions have regained the capacity to attend to new outages reported within the standard 24-hour turnaround time,” he said.

Additional workforce deployed to accelerate repairs

The city has intensified its power restoration efforts after the storm caused widespread electricity outages last week. Bokaba said an additional workforce had been deployed to accelerate repairs.

“A few days ago, the city withdrew the Amabutho public lighting team to bolster the Region 3 personnel. Region 3 experienced the highest number of outages. Additional reinforcements have been made in a bid to expedite the power restoration process. A total of 17 additional personnel, diverted from metering teams and reinforcements from other regions, have been deployed,” he said.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink called for urgent intervention as the city entered its sixth day of widespread blackouts.

The party expressed deep concern that the municipality showed no sign of recognising the severity of the crisis.

