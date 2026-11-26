A petition calling for stronger security and infrastructure upgrades has attracted more than 200 signatures in just two days.

Cable theft in the City of Tshwane is still one of the biggest challenges keeping Pretoria in the dark and dry.

A frustrated resident from Capital Park in Pretoria has drawn up a petition which will be handed to the city to take urgent, coordinated and lasting action to address the escalating theft of electricity cables, vandalism of electrical distribution boxes and repeated electricity outages affecting the area.

Residents demand action against cable theft

The petition by Chantelle Mbav already had more than 200 signatures in two days and calls on the city to replace vulnerable copper cables with suitable aluminium alternatives, secure every electricity distribution box and improve response times and municipal accountability, along with a preventative security and monitoring plan.

DA PR councillor Leon Kruyshaar said cable theft, infrastructure damage and substations being stripped were an ongoing battle in the City.

“Some of the cable theft thieves are sophisticated and some of them have experience working with electricity,” he said.

“There are so many incidents of cable theft, but nothing happens to the perpetrators. Police don’t even follow up when it’s reported. Then it becomes the security company’s responsibility.”

Suspects arrested near Zambezi Heights

On Tuesday morning, two security guards from Guard Security in north of Pretoria caught a group of cable thieves red-handed in an open field opposite Zambezi Heights.

The guards alerted police after seeing two male occupants exit the vehicle and enter the field.

On arrival, police arrested two suspects while the other two managed to flee on foot.

Tshwane’s plan to replace copper cables

The City of Tshwane said it had a plan to combat cable theft and was replacing underground copper cables with overhead aluminium lines, which are less attractive in the east of Pretoria.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said cable theft along Delmas Road has had a significant impact.

“Affected areas include the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, Rietvlei water treatment plant, Rietvlei MV rural line, portions of Moreleta Park, Delmas Road Engen Garage and Delmas and Dam roads traffic lights, which have been affected by four counts of cable thefts from December 2025 to March this year,” he said.

R3m project to upgrade electricity infrastructure

Mashigo added that the city had spent about R80 000 on repairs to electrical infrastructure damaged by theft and vandalism in the area during the current financial year.

“The project has already started, with Phase 1 of the R3m project to replace 4.2km of the 11kV underground copper cable line along Delmas Road with an overhead aluminium line completed.

The first phase covered 2.5km from the corner of Delmas and Dam roads, which was completed in the 2025-26 financial year,” he said.

Mashigo said Phase 2 has been approved.