Awaiting sentencing in January 2027, his rejected defence to raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter was to reclaim his wealth "spiritually".

The Pretoria North Regional Court has convicted a 45-year-old man for repeatedly raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter after convincing her they were “spiritually married.”

The court withheld the man’s name to protect the young survivor’s identity. He lived with the child and her mother in Pretoria, and used his role as a trusted caregiver to manipulate her into years of sexual abuse between 2021 and 2023.

Abuse exposed through a school conversation

The abuse began when the stepfather learned the child was having recurring dreams and offered to act as her spiritual guide.

He first attacked her during a family visit to his mother’s home in Soshanguve, taking the girl outside while her younger sister slept, pinning her against a wall, and raping her.

Afterward, he told her he was her husband in the “spiritual world” and ordered her to keep quiet.

The abuse continued at their home whenever the child’s mother went to work, until a casual conversation at school finally broke the silence.

On 31 August 2025, while talking to a boy she liked, the girl mentioned that her stepfather used to be her husband until their “marriage” ended in 2023.

Alarmed, the boy alerted a teacher, who confiscated the girl’s phone and called her biological father.

When the father arrived at the school the next day and asked for the phone’s password, his daughter bravely revealed the truth, leading to the stepfather’s arrest on 3 March 2026.

Court rejects ‘spiritual wealth’ excuse

Once the case reached trial, the accused pleaded not guilty, though he made a shocking admission in his plea explanation.

He admitted to having sexual intercourse with the child, claiming he needed the “spiritual marriage” to reclaim his wealth from the spiritual world.

To dismantle this defence, Regional Court Prosecutor Lebogang Mokome presented compelling testimony from the survivor, her biological father, and a medical practitioner who detailed the physical injuries the child suffered.

Regional Court Magistrate Phanuel Motiang flatly rejected the stepfather’s excuse, ruling that a child cannot consent to an adult holding power and authority over her, and found him guilty of repeated rape.

Abuse of trust

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) praised the outcome, emphasising that no belief system excuses harming a minor.

“The NPA welcomes the conviction and reiterates that adults who occupy positions of trust and authority have a responsibility to protect children, not exploit their vulnerability. Cultural, religious, or purported spiritual beliefs cannot be used to justify the sexual abuse of a child,” said spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana. Read more Don’t be alarmed by the messy coalition posturing

Mahanjana also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to fighting gender-based violence and protecting vulnerable youth across the country:

“The NPA remains committed to vigorously prosecuting sexual offences against children and ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide are held accountable.”

The court postponed the matter to 28 January 2027 for sentencing proceedings.