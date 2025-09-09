Prison escapee found dead in suspected suicide

The inmate was serving a 12-year sentence for three counts of assault and theft since August 2023.

An inmate who escaped from the Allandale Correctional Centre in the Western Cape has been found dead.

This is according to the Department of Correctional Services (DSC), which confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday,9 September.

The department said Graine Martin had escaped earlier that day.

Martin found dead

“Following an intensive search operation, involving the South African Police Service (Saps) and members of the community, the escapee was found deceased,” the department said.

It said preliminary observations suggest that Martin took his own life by hanging.

“The matter has been reported to Saps, and an inquest will be conducted in line with applicable procedures,” the statement read.

“A full-scale investigation is to be instituted to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape and subsequent death of the offender.”

According to the department, Martin was part of the agricultural span when he made his escape.

He was serving a 12-year sentence for three counts of assault and theft since 29 August 2023.

Manhunt for cop killer

Meanwhile, in another case, police are still looking for a suspect who shot and killed two detectives and escaped custody in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, last month.

Jabulani Thabang Moyo, an awaiting-trial prisoner, disarmed and shot the officers while they were transporting him back to prison after appearing in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for a business robbery that happened in February 2023.

One of the officers was declared at the scene, while the other was certified dead on arrival at the hospital.

According to the Saps, Moyo was seen driving the police vehicle that was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the crime scene.

R150 000 reward

Police opened a case of murder, with two counts, and offered a R150 000 cash reward for anyone with information on Moyo’s whereabouts.

“Saps appeals to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspect to please call Hawks investigating officer, Warrant Officer Rabosiwana on 072 844 4442, the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPSApp,” police said in an August statement.

‘An attack on the police is an attack on the state’

Following the incident, Acting Minister of Police Professor Firoz Cachalia extended condolences to the detectives’ families, friends and colleagues.

He said National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola had deployed maximum resources to track down and apprehend Moyo.

“We condemn this brazen act of violence in the strongest possible terms. An attack on the police is an attack on the state. We will not rest until Jabulani Moyo is behind bars,” Cachalia said.

“To the men and women in blue: we stand with you. We mourn with you. And we will continue to support you as you carry out your vital work on behalf of our nation.”

