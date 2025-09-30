Probe into deaths of three constables ongoing and receiving ‘focused attention’

There has been growing public concern and questions about the investigation from the families of constables.

The South African Police Service (Saps) says the investigation into the tragic deaths of three young police constables whose bodies were recovered from the Hennops River is still ongoing and receiving “focused attention”.

This comes after growing public concern and questions about the investigation from the families of constables Keamogetswe Buys, 30, Boipelo Senoge, 20, and Cebekhulu Linda, 24, whose bodies were retrieved from the river along the N1 North in Centurion, days after they were reported missing.

Investigations

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the investigation remains active and is receiving focused attention.

“Both Saps and private specialists have submitted reports as prescribed. Preliminary post-mortem reports have been received, but the final reports, which will include blood alcohol results, toxicology and histology, are still awaited. These findings are critical before the investigation can be concluded.”

Evidence

Mathe added that analysis of physical evidence is still underway.

“This process is complex as the Saps relies on external specialists for certain examinations. While the Saps accident expert report has been finalised, it is not in itself conclusive. The outcome of this investigation depends on a combination of all expert findings.

“Given the nature of the outstanding reports, it is not possible at this stage to provide a timeframe for the completion of the investigation. What can be confirmed is that the matter is progressing, and all necessary expertise is being applied to ensure a thorough and credible outcome,” Mathe said.

Closure

Mathe said they want to see closure for the families of the officers.

“The South African Police Service remains committed to finalising this investigation with the required diligence, mindful of the sensitivity of the case for the families, colleagues and the public.”

Missing

The trio was travelling in a white VW Polo sedan from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo in April when they went missing.

Police launched an investigation into the trio’s cellphones. The constables’ last known location was at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 south of Johannesburg.

Memorial

Their lifeless bodies were recovered days later from the Hennops River.

Buys and Linda worked for Operation Vula Mgodi in Limpopo, while Senoge worked at the Park Road police station in Bloemfontein.

The deaths of the constables shocked their colleagues, who called for a full probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A joint memorial service was held for the three constables in May, but their funerals took place separately.

