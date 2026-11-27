FMD outbreaks have fallen by 92%, with over half-a-million cattle vaccinated and about 239 outbreaks closed.

There have been no new foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks in Gauteng, with most of the quarantine notices set to be lifted.

Gauteng state veterinarian Dr Shivané Moodley said according to the department of agriculture, good progress has been made since the outbreak first started.

No new FMD outbreaks reported in Gauteng, says vet

Moodley spoke about the spread of FMD and crop disease yesterday at the Ditsong National Museum of Natural History, along with others from the agriculture industry.

They addressed local small-scale farmers about the current and past challenges faced in the sector.

“There has been a 92% decrease in FMD outbreaks,” Moodley said.

“There have been no new outbreaks up until this month. Over half-a-million cattle have been vaccinated and we have closed about 239 of these outbreaks with the World Organisation for Animal Health.”

She said there were no FMD outbreaks in Tshwane and all quarantines there have been lifted.

“There are a few, about 10, in the West Rand and Germiston, but most of them have been clean for a while and we are in the process of lifting those quarantines. Cattle in most parts of Gauteng have been vaccinated.”

Crop diseases affect everybody

Moodley added that there were also currently no movement restrictions in Gauteng.

“However, there’s African swine fever now with a few cases reported in Pretoria North, where most of those cases came from auctions. That’s why we need to be careful at auctions,” she said.

National Business Solutions SA executive director Daniel Chuma said crop diseases affect everybody – from farmers to workers, consumers, the food system and trade.

Chuma said a case study was done across six provinces, with over 41 sites and 50 plants, indicating the impact of crop diseases.

Crop diseases were mostly found in maize, soya beans, citrus, fruit, potatoes and sunflowers and affected large- and smallscale farmers if left untreated, Chuma said.

“Between 40% and 100% of farmers reported losses for unsprayed potato crops.”