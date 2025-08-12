Protestors allegedly set Germiston Home Affairs building on fire [VIDEO]

It is thought that the fire was started by residents who were protesting against their eviction from a nearby building

Protestors have allegedly set the home affairs building alight in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

The volatile protests erupted in the Germiston CBD on Tuesday morning.

It is believed that the protest is linked to evictions, as some individuals are occupying flats at Pharoe Park without paying rent.

City of Ekurhuleni media liaison officer William Ntladi said several streets had been affected by the fire.

Ntladi said they received the call at about 8am on Tuesday morning.

“Home Affairs’ building is well alight. This is a two-storey building currently. The top section is the one that is well alight, the bottom one, we are still battling to break in and go and see what is happening,” confirmed Ntladi.

“So resources are here, multiple stations with multiple vehicles, and a number of firefighters are on site.

“In terms of the street operations, President Street and Jack Street are closed for traffic, and all the buildings nearby have been closed for safety and operational purposes.

“Flames are under control. Structures in the neighbourhood had to be protected as per the risk assessment conducted. So the scene is still unfolding. So far, no casualties have been reported,” said Ntladi.

Ntladi said the actual cause of the fire is still undetermined and that investigations are continuing.

Two people have reportedly been arrested for setting the building on fire.

Home Affairs minister responds

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has condemned those responsible for setting the building on fire.

“Home Affairs is collating evidence and will open criminal charges against the anarchists who set a block of flats on fire in Germiston, which then spread to the neighbouring Home Affairs office.

“It is nothing less than an attack on our social infrastructure and cannot stand,” Schreiber said.

Rubber bullets

Meanwhile, police fired rubber bullets at illegal occupiers at Pharoe Park who were given an eviction notice by the City of Ekurhuleni Housing Company Phase 2, owned by the city, on 26 June to leave the apartments.

Pharoe Park has six blocks with 450 units, all of which have allegedly been illegally occupied by families who will now be left homeless.

Residents clashed with municipal workers as they moved into Pharoe Park.

Court order

Ntladi confirmed that the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) is executing a court order to evict unlawful occupants in the low-cost rental units in Pharoe Park, in the Germiston area.

“EMPD officers remain on-site to maintain law and order, and to ensure that the execution of the order is conducted within the confines of the law.

“The city calls on all residents to remain calm, to allow emergency and law enforcement services to carry out their duties, and to raise any grievances through peaceful and lawful channels,” Ntladi said.

