Psira cracks down on staff over Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s security company irregularities

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) has suspended eight employees after uncovering serious irregularities in the registration of businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Cat Protection and Security.

On Thursday, Psira revealed that a preliminary probe had identified misconduct, procedural lapses, and systemic weaknesses within the authority.

Key failings included poor document verification, inadequate oversight, and lapses in ethical compliance.

In response, Psira has taken several immediate measures.

The eight employees were placed on precautionary suspension, pending disciplinary hearings and potential criminal investigations.

A legal review of Matlala’s registrations and his company’s credentials has also been launched.

An independent forensic firm will be appointed to conduct a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, the authority plans to tighten its vetting procedures for both new and existing registrations, ensuring criminal and background checks are independently verified.

A central verification unit will oversee training records, qualifications, and criminal history results before approvals are granted.

‘Irregular conduct will not be tolerated’

Additionally, a quality assurance and internal audit task team will review all business and individual registrations approved over the past five years, with a particular focus on those involving individuals with criminal records.

Psira will also implement a digital governance review to enhance cybersecurity, audit trails, and access controls across all registration and business intelligence systems.

The whistle-blower and anti-fraud frameworks will be strengthened, and the staff code of conduct will undergo review.

Psira CEO Manabela Chauke emphasised the authority’s commitment to integrity.

“These actions are a clear signal that irregular conduct will not be tolerated within Psira.

“We will rebuild our systems to ensure that no individual can compromise the security and safety of our nation through regulatory loopholes,” Chauke said in a statement.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s controversial profile

Matlala has attracted attention through high-value government contracts.

His company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, won a R360 million contract last year to provide health services to the South African Police Service (Saps), though the tender was later cancelled in May.

He was also implicated in the R2 billion fraud and corruption scandal at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni — flagged by whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who was killed in August 2021.

Matlala’s name came under further scrutiny when KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi mentioned him during an explosive press conference on 6 July.

Revelations before the Madlanga commission — investigating criminality, corruption, and political interference in the justice system — have linked Matlala to the criminal cartel known as the “Big Five,” allegedly involved in drugs, kidnappings, tender fraud, extortion, and contract killings.

Arrest

In April, Matlala was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged 2023 assassination attempt on his former partner and actress Tebogo Thobejane.

He, along with his wife Tsakani and two alleged hitmen, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering, and defeating the ends of justice.

Mabusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama, is also among the accused.

Matlala was denied bail last month but has signalled his intention to appeal the ruling.

