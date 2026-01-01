Public Protector clears Presidency in controversial Inkwazi catering scandal

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka released a statement on 768 investigations during the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year.

The Public Protector has cleared the Presidency and the Department of Defence (DoD) of any wrongdoing in relation to catering expenses in the Presidential aircraft Inkwazi scandal.

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka released a statement on Wednesday regarding 768 investigations conducted during the third quarter of the 2025/2026 financial year, ending 31 December 2025.

These include 638 service delivery complaints, 107 good governance and integrity matters, 23 early resolution cases, the Inkwazi catering scandal, and the uMngeni Local Municipality Mayor Christopher Pappas’s allegations of nepotism and corruption.

Inkwazi scandal

In the Inkwazi scandal, passengers aboard President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plane enjoyed lavish meals and drinks on their return from the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, at a cost of R24 000 per head.

Continued manipulation of Inkwazi catering costs led to the food and drinks price tag rising to R569 000 when Ramaphosa and his team returned from London in 2022.

The Public Protector’s probe followed a complaint from DA leader Johan Steenhuisen following media reports about the scandal in 2023.

Turkey scandal

It was also reported that Ramaphosa ordered a flight to Turkey for an inauguration, which was later cancelled.

But the food had already been loaded onto the aircraft, and the flight departed for Cape Town to pick up the president. The next day, the aircraft returned to Waterkloof Airbase due to the cancellation, but apparently, none of the food was returned.

The cancelled Turkey flight cost almost R91 000 for catering alone.

Evidence

Gcaleka said allegations also included the purchase of luxury items such as “expensive liquor, chocolates, and biltong for VIPs.”

“Evidence showed that catering costs for the London flight totalled R139 319,73, significantly less than alleged. The procurement process adhered to the Presidential Handbook and South African Air Force (SAAF) guidelines, and no alcohol or luxury items were included in the catering orders.”

‘Reasonable care

In terms of the cancelled Turkey trip, Gcaleka found that “while the situation had resulted in additional costs due to the cancellation, the evidence suggests that reasonable care was exercised, and mitigation steps were taken, such as some of the catering being utilised on two aircraft returning to Pretoria, and non-perishable items being stored for future use to avoid complete wastage.”

“The cancellation of the Turkey flight resulted in a payment of R82 037,84 for catering services, which was in line with the supplier’s cancellation policy.”

“The Public Protector concluded that the Presidency and the DoD acted within legal and policy frameworks, and their conduct did not amount to maladministration or improper behaviour,” Gcaleka said.

Pappas

Gcaleka’s findings also cleared Pappas.

Pappas came under fire over allegations of nepotism and corruption, alleging that he failed to declare his relationship with his fiancé, Jean-Pierre Prinsloo, who chairs uMngeni Tourism, a municipal tourism entity that received R100 000 in funding from the uMngeni Council.

Former DA member and ANC ally Sizwe Mchunu lodged a complaint with the public protector’s office and accused Pappas of “spousal nepotism and corruption.”

‘No evidence’

Gceleka said the investigation found “no evidence of improper conduct.”

“Both Mr Pappas and Mr Prinsloo had made the required declarations, and the funding was approved by the Council through a formal resolution. Mr Pappas recused himself from all deliberations and decision-making processes related to the funding, ensuring compliance with governance protocols.

“Furthermore, uMngeni Tourism was already receiving regular grant money from the municipality long before Mr Pappas became mayor. In March 2021, it signed an agreement under which the Municipality would pay uMngeni Tourism R10 000 per month. This ongoing funding started well before Mr Pappas took office as mayor,” Gcaleka said.

Pappas took office as mayor in November 2021.

