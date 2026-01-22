Public protector finds Samsa recruitment process improper

The public protector upheld a complaint that Samsa officials interfered in the recruitment of an executive post.

The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) acted improperly and engaged in maladministration in the recruitment and appointment of its executive of corporate affairs, Vusumzi September, the public protector found.

In a report issued quietly on New Year’s Eve on the protector’s website, Kholeka Gcaleka upheld a complaint lodged in May 2021 by Phenyo Lekoma, who was shortlisted for the position.

Lekoma claimed the recruitment process was interfered with by senior Samsa officials and that September, with close links to then-acting CEO Sobantu Tilayi, was ultimately appointed despite concerns over fairness.

Report found Samsa failed to run a fair and transparent process

According to the report, Samsa advertised the position in December 2019.

Lekoma was interviewed in July the next year by a selection panel that included senior executives and board members.

Following the interview, he underwent reference checks, criminal record screening, and psychometric assessments, and was asked to provide his salary expectations – steps that, he argued, created a legitimate expectation of appointment.

However, Lekoma later learned that September had been appointed.

He complained and requested access to interview scores.

After analysing documentation and applying relevant laws and policies, the public protector found that the allegations of irregularities were substantiated.

The report states the selection committee failed to properly assess candidates against job requirements or record reasons for its decision, in breach of Samsa’s recruitment policy.

According to the report, Tilayi failed to ensure a fair, transparent, and accountable process, while the chief human capital officer did not provide adequate guidance or enforce compliance.