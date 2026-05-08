Public protector probes governance and spending allegations at Unisa

Former Unisa registrar Prof Steward Mothata claims Unisa's council continued operating despite allegedly lacking a legal quorum.

The public protector is probing allegations of maladministration, unlawful governance and questionable expenditure at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s office has confirmed receipt of a complaint and that the allegations were being investigated.

Public protector confirms investigation

“Our investigation team is actively assessing submissions and independently verifying the information received from all relevant parties. This process includes evaluating evidence and applying the appropriate legal framework before any findings can be finalised” the office said in reply.

The Citizen has seen a detailed submission dated February 2025, in which former registrar Prof Steward Mothata accuses the university’s council and executive management of operating outside the law, misusing public funds and fostering a culture of intimidation.

Former registrar raises governance concerns

“As an alumnus and a former lecturer, senior lecturer, associate professor and registrar of the university, I am deeply concerned about the impact of these unsavoury activities on the university, its staff, and the students it serves.

“The unlawful functioning of the council undermines governance and accountability. Equally so, the unfair treatment of personnel creates a climate of fear and intimidation, as highlighted in the assessor’s report. A staff member crafted it very well in the assessor’s report,” Mothata said.

At the root of the formal complaint is the claim that Unisa’s council has been functioning without a legal quorum since June 2023, after the resignation of several external members.

The Higher Education Act requires at least 60% of council members be external to the institution, a threshold the complainant says was no longer met.

Despite this, the council allegedly continued to take decisions and approve expenditures.

Suspension allegedly linked to objections

Mothata said he was suspended shortly after raising concerns about the council’s legality, adding the move was intended to silence objections and allow governance processes to go unchecked.

His submission also details alleged irregular and wasteful spending, including a R500 000 payment for a table at a political gala dinner in January last year.

The event was apparently attended by senior Unisa officials, including council members and executive management.

He questions the appropriateness of such expenditure by a publicly funded university, arguing it undermined institutional neutrality and diverted resources from students in need.

Allegations include luxury spending

Mothata also alleges a further R500 000 was spent on a golf event involving senior political figures, bringing the total to about R1 million.

He also points to a management lekgotla held in the Western Cape, where senior officials reportedly stayed in luxury accommodation in Gansbaai.

The trip, which included sightseeing activities, is seen as a “holiday disguised” as work engagement, with costs covering high-end lodging, travel and personal security.